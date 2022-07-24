PHOTOS: 6 times TXT’s Yeonjun looked stunning in selfies

1 / 6

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun

Also the group’s eldest member, Yeonjun was the first member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER to be introduced back in January 2019, before the group’s official debut. Alongside his fellow group members, Yeonjun officially debuted in March 2019, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first mini album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. Upon their debut, the group received multiple laurels, including new artist of the year awards in 2019, such as ‘Rookie of the Year’ at the 34th Golden Awards and ‘Best New Male Artist’ at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Yeonjun is also known for his skill at writing lyrics, and he has participated in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s discography as a lyricist as well for multiple songs, including ‘Maze in the Mirror’, ‘Fairy of Shampoo’, ‘Wishlist’, ‘What if I had been that PUMA’, and more. Most recently, Yeonjun also participated in the rap-making for TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s collaborative track ‘Valley of Lies’ with the American artist, iann dior. Check out some of our favourite selfies shared by Yeonjun, through this gallery!

Photo Credit : TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Twitter account