TXT’s Yeonjun: Top 7 mid performance looks from the singer, rapper & dancer proving he’s a born star; See PICS

Stunner

Choi Yeonjun, known by his stage name Yeonjun is the eldest member of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and one of the oldest trainees at BIGHIT MUSIC (earlier BigHit Entertainment). The name will ring some bells as Yeonjun has fortified himself as the Gen 4 ‘It’ boy of K-pop. Yeonjun was born on 13 September 1999 in Seoul, South Korea and has lived for about 2 years in California, USA and can hence speak in English apart from his native language Korean. Yeonjun is known to have been a popular trainee before his debut as the members have mentioned how he ranked at the top for all skills during monthly evaluations. Yeonjun took part in writing the rap for the group’s latest release ‘LOSER=LOVER’ proving his capability as a songwriter. He began his acting career with a cameo in JTBC’s ‘Live On’ while also being Studio Choom’s ‘Artist of the Month’ for July 2021, the performance of which is still vivid in our minds. Yeonjun expanded his fashion interest by doing a collaboration with ULKIN. His talent knows no limit. Today, on his birthday, we are taking a look at moments that capture Yeonjun’s breathtaking dance skills.

Photo Credit : News1