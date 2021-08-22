Ty Burrell Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that show the actor is like Modern Family's Phil Dunphy in real life

Ty Burrell is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and has done it all from starring in Broadway shows to TV series. One of his most iconic and loved roles remains to be his portrayal of Phil Dunphy in the popular sitcom, Modern Family. The actor became a fan-favourite TV dad as Phil and it's impossible not to fall in love with Burrell's act of the sweetest dad to Hayley, Alex, and Luke Dunphy. Considering Burrell's ability to bring humour in the most natural settings, his character of Phil Dunphy brings several laughs on the show and hence as the actor celebrates his birthday on August 22, we take a look at his offscreen Phil Dunphy moments. Much like his character Ty also enjoys a reputation of being extremely friendly warm-hearted. To see his real-life Dunphy side, we take a look at some of his sweetest snaps with his Modern Family co-stars. In this photo, Burell can be seen sharply dressed, posing in a look that almost makes us feel like it would be perfect for Phil Dunphy's realtor ad after all, "He's not just a realtor, but a man who cares" as seen on the show.
In this adorable photo, Ty and Nolan who play father-son in Modern Family are seen fixing each other's bow-ties, much like what we would see on the sitcom. It looks like Burrell and Gould share an equally friendly rapport like Phil and Luke on the show.
While there's no denying that Phil and Claire Dunphy are one of the coolest TV parents, we love the warmth that we see in this offscreen moment between Burrell and his TV wife Julie Bowen in this red carpet click.
If you have watched Modern Family, you surely know what an adorable friendship Phil Dunphy and Gloria Pritchett share on the show, well this snap of Ty and Sophia Vergara exactly captures their onscreen relationship too.
In the series, Ty's Phil is Jesse's brother-in-law and while their characters are shown to have a good rapport, it seems Ty and Jesse's offscreen bond is even better and this photo surely is proof of that.
Take a look at his photo and it certainly gives you a vibe of a conversation between Burrell's Phil and Neill's Jay. The two actors can be seen caught in conversation we believe much like how Phil tries hard to impress Jay on Modern Family, Ty is certainly bonding the same way with the very talented actor Ed O'Neill.