Ty Burrell Birthday: 6 PHOTOS that show the actor is like Modern Family's Phil Dunphy in real life

Ty Burrell's sharp look that'd be perfect for Dunphy's realtor ad

Ty Burrell is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and has done it all from starring in Broadway shows to TV series. One of his most iconic and loved roles remains to be his portrayal of Phil Dunphy in the popular sitcom, Modern Family. The actor became a fan-favourite TV dad as Phil and it's impossible not to fall in love with Burrell's act of the sweetest dad to Hayley, Alex, and Luke Dunphy. Considering Burrell's ability to bring humour in the most natural settings, his character of Phil Dunphy brings several laughs on the show and hence as the actor celebrates his birthday on August 22, we take a look at his offscreen Phil Dunphy moments. Much like his character Ty also enjoys a reputation of being extremely friendly warm-hearted. To see his real-life Dunphy side, we take a look at some of his sweetest snaps with his Modern Family co-stars. In this photo, Burell can be seen sharply dressed, posing in a look that almost makes us feel like it would be perfect for Phil Dunphy's realtor ad after all, "He's not just a realtor, but a man who cares" as seen on the show.

Photo Credit : Getty Images