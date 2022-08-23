Ty Burrell Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Modern Family star

    Happy Birthday Ty Burrell!

    Ty Burrell turns 55! The actor is best known for his role as Phill Dunphy in the iconic ABC sitcom Modern Family. The role has brought Burrell sizeable honour and fame as the actor has been recognised by the critics time and again for his contributions to the disoriented family comedy. He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards previously for the series alongside five Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has also appeared on the big screen and has had a career in Broadway. Though besides his career history, not much has been dug on the actor. To find out more about your favourite dorky dad, continue scrolling.

    Starting acting

    Burrell started acting after college, he did not pursue a career before his college years.

    Odd Jobs

    Burrell worked as a forest firefighter when he was 19 years old.

    Broadway

    Starred alongside his Back to You co-star Kelsey Grammer in a 2000 Broadway production of Macbeth.

    Coming on screen

    Before making his film debut in 2001's Evolution and Black Hawk Down, he enjoyed guest spots on Ellen and The West Wing.

    More Broadway

    Featured opposite Edward Norton and Catherine Keener in the well-regarded off-Broadway staging of Burn This at the Signature Theatre.

    Other Ventures

    In 2010, he and his brother Duncan purchased the pub Bar-X in Salt Lake City.

