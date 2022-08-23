Ty Burrell Birthday: 6 things you probably didn't know about the Modern Family star

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Ty Burrell!

Ty Burrell turns 55! The actor is best known for his role as Phill Dunphy in the iconic ABC sitcom Modern Family. The role has brought Burrell sizeable honour and fame as the actor has been recognised by the critics time and again for his contributions to the disoriented family comedy. He has won two Primetime Emmy Awards previously for the series alongside five Screen Actors Guild Awards. He has also appeared on the big screen and has had a career in Broadway. Though besides his career history, not much has been dug on the actor. To find out more about your favourite dorky dad, continue scrolling.

Photo Credit : Getty Images