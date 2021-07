1 / 6

Tyler Cameron's proposal speech for Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron recently indulged in an interesting tell-all where he detailed his The Bachelorette journey, opened up about his Hannah Brown romance and many interesting things including his celebrity idols, crushes and more. The former Bachelor Nation star made some candid confessions that have left his fans surprised in his recently released book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self. The book shows fans a different side of Cameron where he not only accepts his flaws and acknowledges past mistakes but also shares his vulnerable side as he speaks about being left heartbroken after Hannah Brown split and then finding love again. Among the many interesting confessions that he makes, Tyler also reveals the beautiful proposal speech he had prepared for Hannah during season 15 of The Bachelorette where he finished as the runner-up and never got to say the beautiful words. The speech consists of one of the most emotional quotes and as per E!, Cameron writes, "I always had an idea about the man I wanted to be and I knew I’d get there. I just didn’t know how. Then I met you.” Check out Tyler's other major confessions from the book below.

