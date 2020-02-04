Home
Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: B town beauty and husband Mohsin Akhtar's romantic photos are all things love

Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: B town beauty and husband Mohsin Akhtar's romantic photos are all things love

On the occasion of her 46th birthday, check out some of the most adorable pictures of Urmila Matondkar with her husband Mohsin Akhtar.
869 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Adorable moments of Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar

    Adorable moments of Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar

    Urmila Matondkar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She is the perfect combination of beauty and talent. The actress made her debut in 1991 with the action drama Narsimha which turned out to be a great commercial success. In spite of a setback for some time, Matondkar established herself as a leading actress of Bollywood with the romantic drama Rangeela (1995), followed by terrific films like Judaai, Satya and Jungle. Her brilliant performances in films like Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi among several others gained her critical praise and acclaim. After creating her mark in the industry for over three decades, the actress moved to her political career when she joined a leading political party in March last year. However, on 10 September 2019, she resigned from the party, citing petty internal politics. The actress married her model and businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar on 3 March, 2016 and has been going strong ever since. They are pretty active on social media and keep treating their fans with extremely adorable pictures. Check out some of them below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Slaying in black

    Slaying in black

    The couple looks super attractive together as they twin in black.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Love for sunglasses

    Love for sunglasses

    Urmila and Mohsin share a mutual love for sunglasses and this endearing selfie will win hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    #CoupleGoals, right there!

    #CoupleGoals, right there!

    This picture is an epitome of picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Pet love

    Pet love

    Such a cute click.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Keeping the love in a photograph

    Keeping the love in a photograph

    We cannot get over the cuteness of this picture as the couple stares into each other's eyes with all the love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    A day out

    A day out

    Urmila Matondkar's this picture with their pet dog is adorable.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Endearing and how!

    Endearing and how!

    The couple never fails to give you major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

