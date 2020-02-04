Happy Birthday Urmila Matondkar: B town beauty and husband Mohsin Akhtar's romantic photos are all things love

1 / 8

Adorable moments of Urmila Matondkar and husband Mohsin Akhtar

Urmila Matondkar is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and gorgeous actresses in the industry. She is the perfect combination of beauty and talent. The actress made her debut in 1991 with the action drama Narsimha which turned out to be a great commercial success. In spite of a setback for some time, Matondkar established herself as a leading actress of Bollywood with the romantic drama Rangeela (1995), followed by terrific films like Judaai, Satya and Jungle. Her brilliant performances in films like Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Ek Hasina Thi among several others gained her critical praise and acclaim. After creating her mark in the industry for over three decades, the actress moved to her political career when she joined a leading political party in March last year. However, on 10 September 2019, she resigned from the party, citing petty internal politics. The actress married her model and businessman husband Mohsin Akhtar on 3 March, 2016 and has been going strong ever since. They are pretty active on social media and keep treating their fans with extremely adorable pictures. Check out some of them below.

Photo Credit : Instagram