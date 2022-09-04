Urmila Matondkar's 5 stunning looks from DID Super Moms

DID Super Moms is one of the most popular dance reality shows on TV screens. The show has a massive fan following on social media. The present season comprises some of the most talented dancers, who are mothers. The season is judged by Bollywood ace actresses Urmila Matondkar, Bhagyashree, and choreographer Remo D’souza. Throughout the years Urmila Matondkar has been praised for her impeccable acting chops and good looks, and now even her fashion sense is getting applauded by her fans. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn when she appears on DID Super Moms sets and never fails to impress the fashion police. Let's take a look at times when Urmila donned stunning outfits on DID Super Moms.
Photo Credit : Urmila Matondkar Instagram
Draped in this bright colour, Urmila surely made many hearts skip a beat with her elegant look and flattering smile. She completed her look by opting for a choker neckpiece and statement earrings and looks absolutely ravishing.
Urmila's dark blue ruffle plunging neckline gown and her beautiful smile make this diva look extravagant. She perfectly pulled up this stunning outfit with style and grace and we are taking notes.
Here, Urmila managed to swoon many hearts with her green pantsuit and confidence. What makes this look amazing is her choker Necklace which she sported with her outfit.
Urmila looks breathtaking in this jaw-dropping bodycon gown and is shelling out some major fashion goals. The diva kept minimal diamond accessories and looks astonishing as she poses for the pictures.
The actress looks pretty in a pink gown, and she can melt many hearts with her gorgeous looks.