Urvashi Dholakia's special moments with her sons Kshitij and Sagar are UNMISSABLE; Check out

Urvashi Dholakia's special moments with her sons

Urvashi Dholakia is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. She has been a part of the TV industry for a long time now. Even today, she is remembered for her remarkable acting as 'Komolika' in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi first made her debut with the 90's show Dekh Bhai Dekh which still creates a lot of buzz. Due to lockdown, several iconic shows on Doordarshan have returned on TV including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ramayan, and Mahabharata. Urvashi recently recalled Dekh Bhai Dekh days and mentioned that she used to finish school and then travel back to the studios to join the cast. Apart from Dekh Bhai Dekh, Urvashi has been a part of shows such as Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelli and more. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss season 6. The actress has certainly come a long way. She created a lot of buzz when she participated with her ex Anuj Sachdeva in Nach Baliye 9. On the personal side, Urvashi is a single mother to her twins Sagar and Kshitij. Her handsome sons worked as assistant directors on Sajid Khan's film Humshakals. Just like their mom, Sagar and Kshitij are very active on social media. Urvashi keeps sharing TikTok videos featuring her sons Kshitij and Sagar on Instagram. The trio certainly knows how to entertain their fans. Having said that, check out Urvashi's special moments with her sons.

Photo Credit : Instagram