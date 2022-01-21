5 Interesting things about Urvashi Rautela that you shouldn't miss out on

1 / 6

Everything about Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has already made a name in the Bollywood fraternity with her sizzling looks. The diva never fails to grab attention with her bold appearance. Urvashi recently attended Miss Universe 2021 pageant as one of the panellists and became the youngest judge in the history of the Miss Universe pageant. Lately, she graced her presence as a member of the jury at the Dada Saheb International Awards 2022. On that note, here's a look at five interesting facts about Urvashi Rautela.

Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram