5 Interesting things about Urvashi Rautela that you shouldn't miss out on

Urvashi Rautela has already made a name in the Bollywood fraternity with her sizzling looks. The diva never fails to grab attention with her bold appearance. Urvashi recently attended Miss Universe 2021 pageant as one of the panellists and became the youngest judge in the history of the Miss Universe pageant. Lately, she graced her presence as a member of the jury at the Dada Saheb International Awards 2022. On that note, here's a look at five interesting facts about Urvashi Rautela.
Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress was born on February 25, 1994, in Uttarakhand. Her home town is Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.
At 17 years of age, she won the titles of Miss Tourism World, Indian Princess, and Miss Asian Super Model in 2011. Also, she is the first Indian woman who bagged the title of Miss Tourism Queen of the Year in China in 2011.
Before making her big Bollywood debut, Urvashi bagged two prestigious titles. She is the first one to win the Miss Universe India title twice in 2012 and 2015 respectively. Moreover, in 2018, she was honoured with the Youngest Most Beautiful Woman award by the Government & Tourism of Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The beauty queen has also been a national level basketball player. She represented Uttarakhand in basketball on several platforms.
Photo Credit : Haranish Mehta/Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi Rautela'a first film was Singh Saab the Great. She has also been featured in other Bollywood movies like Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, and Hate Story-4. The actress has also done music albums with Mika Singh, Honey Singh, Meet Brothers, Vidyut Jamwal, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, and Anupama Rag.