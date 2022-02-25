5 Times Urvashi Rautela made heads turn with her sultry looks

Published on Feb 25, 2022 05:34 PM IST   |  5.9K
   
    Best of Urvashi Rautela's sultry looks

    Urvashi is one of the most popular faces in the world of modelling who has made her mark in the glamorous world of the Bollywood film industry as well. She made her big-screen debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Sahab The Great and after that, she has been featured in seven other films. The beauty queen has truly set new standards for charm and magnificence. Here's a look at 5 gorgeous photos of Urvashi Rautela that can make anyone go week in knees.

    Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram

    Sight to behold

    In the click, the actress can be seen draped in a purple shimmery sequined saree. She complimented it with a purple noodle strap blouse. Her gorgeous look was completed with silver earrings and an elegant rolled-up clutch.

    Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram

    Blue mermaid

    Urvashi looked stunning in a one-shoulder navy blue sequined embellished mermaid gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a pair of blue pumps and a silver clutch.

    Photo Credit : Riya Bajaj/Urvashi Rautela Instagram

    Oozes oomph in red

    The diva made jaws drop as she flaunted her curves in a striking red bralette top paired with a red centre-slit skirt. She added some quirk to her look by donning a pair of funky flip-flops.

    Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram

    Ultra-glam in a thigh-high slit

    For another event, she opted for a blue sequined off-shoulder, thigh-high slit gown. She paired it with long and drooping detachable sparkly sleeves.

    Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram

    Golden glamour

    Urvashi made several heads turn in a golden gown that complemented her toned body perfectly. The body-hugging gown is all things shiny, shimmery, and sparkly with a lot of bling in it.

    Photo Credit : Dubai Photographer/Urvashi Rautela Instagram