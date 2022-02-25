5 Times Urvashi Rautela made heads turn with her sultry looks

Urvashi is one of the most popular faces in the world of modelling who has made her mark in the glamorous world of the Bollywood film industry as well. She made her big-screen debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Sahab The Great and after that, she has been featured in seven other films. The beauty queen has truly set new standards for charm and magnificence. Here's a look at 5 gorgeous photos of Urvashi Rautela that can make anyone go week in knees.
Photo Credit : Urvashi Rautela Instagram
In the click, the actress can be seen draped in a purple shimmery sequined saree. She complimented it with a purple noodle strap blouse. Her gorgeous look was completed with silver earrings and an elegant rolled-up clutch.
Urvashi looked stunning in a one-shoulder navy blue sequined embellished mermaid gown featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a pair of blue pumps and a silver clutch.
Photo Credit : Riya Bajaj/Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The diva made jaws drop as she flaunted her curves in a striking red bralette top paired with a red centre-slit skirt. She added some quirk to her look by donning a pair of funky flip-flops.
For another event, she opted for a blue sequined off-shoulder, thigh-high slit gown. She paired it with long and drooping detachable sparkly sleeves.
Urvashi made several heads turn in a golden gown that complemented her toned body perfectly. The body-hugging gown is all things shiny, shimmery, and sparkly with a lot of bling in it.
Photo Credit : Dubai Photographer/Urvashi Rautela Instagram