1 / 6

Urvashi Rautela fitness secrets

Bollywood and Beauty pageants have an old relationship from Lara Dutta , Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more rose to fame with beauty pageants and then entered and ruled Bollywood for years. One young name amongst these beautiful divas is the name of Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi Rautela turns 26 today and as the beauty queen celebrates her big day, we can’t deny the fact how the actress is active on social media to give her fans an insight into her daily life. From outfits goals to beauty goals, she has already raised the bar in those sectors. Today on her birthday we have these fitness secrets which keeps the actress in great shape. Read on.

Photo Credit : Instagram