Home
/
Photos
/
Urvashi Rautela
/
Urvashi Rautela: From her Instagram bio to copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet, 5 times the celeb made headlines

Urvashi Rautela: From her Instagram bio to copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet, 5 times the celeb made headlines

Urvashi Rautela is one of the popular actresses in B-town. Check out the times she was mercilessly called out by netizens for various reasons.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: February 23, 2020 02:17 pm
  • 1 / 6
    5 times Urvashi Rautela got trolled online

    5 times Urvashi Rautela got trolled online

    Urvashi Rautela is one of the popular actresses in B-town. She is often looked up to for her mesmerising beauty and flawless dance moves. The Sanam Re actress rose to fame with Honey Singh's music video titled Love Dose which gained her massive fan following. Since then, she has delivered tremendous performances in songs like Laal Dupatta, Gal Ban Gayi, Bijli Ki Taar, Haseeno Ka Deewana and many others. Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi among others. However, apart from her beauty and versatility, the actress is often called out by trolls online. Check out the times when she was brutally trolled.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Posting a picture with the statue of Virat Kohli

    Posting a picture with the statue of Virat Kohli

    Urvashi Rautela was mercilessly trolled in June 2019 for posting a picture where she is seen hugging the wax statue of the captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. She had posted the picture to cheer for the Indian team during the World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan. But, unfortunately, she was trolled endlessly for sharing it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet

    Copying PM Narendra Modi's tweet

    She has often been called out for plagiarism and this time was no different. Recently, when veteran actress Shabana Azmi met with a car accident, the actress was called out for copying PM Narendra Modi's tweets. PM Modi had tweeted, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.” A few hours later Urvashi tweeted the exact same thing from her Twitter and was called out by trolls for the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Taking Gigi Hadid's Instagram caption

    Taking Gigi Hadid's Instagram caption

    Urvashi Rautela bashed media for doing irrelevant stories about her and spreading false rumours. She shared a post with a lengthy caption requesting them to respect her privacy. Although initially it did seem like a powerful statement, the ones who read it realised that it was verbatim from Gigi Hadid's similar post. The Pagalpanti actress received lot of back clash for the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Instagram bio

    Instagram bio

    Urvashi Rautela is a pretty self-confident girl who makes sure to keep her head high. Her Instagram bio reads ,“Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe”. It also states: “Only Actor to win max no. of beauty titles in entire history ever” and “Miss Universe, IITian, Theatre, Athlete”. However, the netizens trolled her asking her not to boast so much.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Spelling errors

    Spelling errors

    A couple of years back when Urvashi Rautela launched her own app, she posted about the same on her Instagram asking the fans to check it. However, in the excitement, Rautela misspelled android as 'ADROID' and was mercilessly trolled for it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

From Rihanna to Harry Styles, 6 celebs you didn\'t know have ERRORS in their tattoos
From Rihanna to Harry Styles, 6 celebs you didn't know have ERRORS in their tattoos
PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani\'s adorable CANDID moments will lit up your day
PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani's adorable CANDID moments will lit up your day
Best Of The Week: Deepika Padukone\'s black gown, Taimur Ali Khan\'s adorable smile to Anushka Sharma\'s outfit
Best Of The Week: Deepika Padukone's black gown, Taimur Ali Khan's adorable smile to Anushka Sharma's outfit
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim\'s cute moments are all things hearts
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's cute moments are all things hearts
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual in tee and shorts as she gets papped post her Pilates session
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor keeps it casual in tee and shorts as she gets papped post her Pilates session
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in the city with a luxury bag worth WHOPPING Rs 2 lakh
PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh spotted in the city with a luxury bag worth WHOPPING Rs 2 lakh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options