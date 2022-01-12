5 Times Vaani Kapoor set the Internet on fire with her sultry looks

Vaani Kapoor is one of the famous actresses in Bollywood who has earned a huge fan following ever since she made her debut in 2013. Besides her acting skills, she is also quite ahead for her sartorial choices. From her glamorous outfits to her on-line make-up, she never fails to impress with her looks. With every passing year, the diva is turning more fashionable and gorgeous, have a look at the times she made heads turn with her sultry looks.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The perfect outfit for vacation, Vaani Kapoor slipped into a sleek maxi dress. The brown-hued dress with thin straps featured a V neckline, a thigh-high slit, and floral prints that flaunted her perfect figure.
Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani set the temperature soaring with her sizzling picture flaunting her curvaceous figure in a sequined dress. The silver short dress featured a bodycon silhouette and a plunging neckline. She glammed it up with bold make-up and kept her hair open.
The diva is always up for showing her fiery side with sultry ensembles. While looking jaw-dropping gorgeous, Vaani does end a rosy pink gown. A high slit and a plunging neckline added charm to this beautiful dress. Minimal earrings and silver strappy heels completed her look.
The diva looked stunning in a black dress she donned on New Year's Eve. Her stellar strappy ensemble sported front detailing. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement neckpieces and left her traces open.
The actress looked breathtaking in a rust orange corduroy draped dress. The body-hugging outfit came with a back-tie-up and perfectly accentuated her toned figure. Keeping it simple and chic, she completed her look with subtle make-up and nude lipstick.