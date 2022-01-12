5 Times Vaani Kapoor set the Internet on fire with her sultry looks

1 / 6

Sassy looks of Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is one of the famous actresses in Bollywood who has earned a huge fan following ever since she made her debut in 2013. Besides her acting skills, she is also quite ahead for her sartorial choices. From her glamorous outfits to her on-line make-up, she never fails to impress with her looks. With every passing year, the diva is turning more fashionable and gorgeous, have a look at the times she made heads turn with her sultry looks.

Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram