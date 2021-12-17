5 Times Vaani Kapoor showed us how to ace the ethnic look

Vaani Kapoor never misses a chance to make a mark with her sartorial choices. The diva does a great job in nailing traditional wear and her social media serve as proof. From elegant sarees to gorgeous lehengas, the actress never fails to impress. Every time the fashionista uploads a picture on social media, it sets the internet on fire within no time. Vaani is well-known for her terrific fashion and her vogue pictures in ethnic wear are always loved by the masses. Here's a look at 5 times Vaani Kapoor made every heart flutter with her gorgeous traditional looks.
Photo Credit : Rohan Shrestha/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
When it comes to setting up standards for gorgeous looks, very few can beat Vaani Kapoor. She looked incredible in a pastel pink Anarkali suit by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She paired it with a pastel pink dupatta and completed her glam look with a dainty pair of earrings.
Photo Credit : Tejas Nerurkar/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The diva looked like a sight to behold in a mint green lehenga. The Befikre actress donned a pastel green lehenga by Arpita Mehta featuring detailed mirror work. She layered the look with an olive green organza dupatta which sported an embroidered lace running through the borders.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani Kapoor always manages to leave us awed with her sartorial picks. She looked ethereal in this cream-coloured saree by Manish Malhotra. The diva gave us a soft glam look as she teamed her ensemble with diamond tear-drop earrings.
Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani Kapoor is blazing in white and it is hard to lift our eyes away from her ethnic look. Turning up the heat, the diva looked stunning in a ravishing white mirror work lehenga by Manish Malhotra. The blouse featured a square neckline and a scooped lower hem. She accessorised her look with an embroidered golden colour fringe handbag and a pair of statement earrings.
Photo Credit : Trisha Sarang Sathaye/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
The actress can add sweetness to any occasion with her style statement. She donned a halter-neck blouse and paired it with a printed floral skirt. The queen ditched accessories and made her outfit speak for itself.
Photo Credit : Label AGAMI by Neha Agarwal/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram