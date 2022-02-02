5 Times Vaani Kapoor turned up the heat with her sultry looks

Published on Feb 02, 2022 04:07 PM IST   |  5.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Vaani Kapoor glamorous looks

    Vaani Kapoor glamorous looks

    Vaani Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has gained a huge fan following ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2013. Besides her powerful acting skills, the actress is quite ahead when it comes to fashion. From her on-point make-up to her choice of accessories, it's safe to say that she never fails to make everyone with her trendy fashion statements. On that note, here's a look at the times Vaani Kapoor set the internet on fire with her versatile outfits.

    Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Bewitching in white

    Bewitching in white

    Vaani recently posed in a white string bikini crusted with white stones. The halter-style bikini flawlessly showcased her slender physique to epitome. The diva mix-matched her bikini with great track pants and looked gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Taras Taraporvala/Vaani Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Pretty in peach

    Pretty in peach

    Taking to her Instagram, the diva gave a glimpse of her sultry sartorial choices. In the picture, the diva can be seen wearing a peach strappy satin dress that ended above her thighs. She paired it with a beige and black belt and completed her look with a black full sleeves coat.

    Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Acing the silver glimmer game

    Acing the silver glimmer game

    The sequinned strapless number came with a plunging neckline and the bodycon silhouette flaunted her enviable curves flawlessly.

    Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sizzling in black

    Sizzling in black

    The diva dropped a glamorous picture of herself dressed in an incredible black dress. Her stellar outfit came with ruched front detailing. The actress accessorised her look with a statement gold necklace.

    Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Amps up the glam quotient in yellow

    Amps up the glam quotient in yellow

    For another event, Vaani was seen wearing a mustard yellow gown featuring floral embellishments. The strappy gown sported a low back style and thigh-high slit on the side. The actress styled her hair in soft curls and completed her glam look with subtle make-up.

    Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram