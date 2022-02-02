5 Times Vaani Kapoor turned up the heat with her sultry looks

Vaani Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood who has gained a huge fan following ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 2013. Besides her powerful acting skills, the actress is quite ahead when it comes to fashion. From her on-point make-up to her choice of accessories, it's safe to say that she never fails to make everyone with her trendy fashion statements. On that note, here's a look at the times Vaani Kapoor set the internet on fire with her versatile outfits.
Photo Credit : Ajay Kadam/Vaani Kapoor's Instagram
Vaani recently posed in a white string bikini crusted with white stones. The halter-style bikini flawlessly showcased her slender physique to epitome. The diva mix-matched her bikini with great track pants and looked gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Taras Taraporvala/Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Taking to her Instagram, the diva gave a glimpse of her sultry sartorial choices. In the picture, the diva can be seen wearing a peach strappy satin dress that ended above her thighs. She paired it with a beige and black belt and completed her look with a black full sleeves coat.
Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The sequinned strapless number came with a plunging neckline and the bodycon silhouette flaunted her enviable curves flawlessly.
The diva dropped a glamorous picture of herself dressed in an incredible black dress. Her stellar outfit came with ruched front detailing. The actress accessorised her look with a statement gold necklace.
For another event, Vaani was seen wearing a mustard yellow gown featuring floral embellishments. The strappy gown sported a low back style and thigh-high slit on the side. The actress styled her hair in soft curls and completed her glam look with subtle make-up.