Vaani Kapoor's travel mood defined in 5 PICS

Vaani Kapoor

Despite being just a few films old Vaani Kapoor has won million hearts. The actress gained a massive fan following after her debut film ‘Shudh Desi Romance’ opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Parneeti Chopra. The actress is also popular on social media and has millions of fans from all over the world. Apart from being a well-known actress in the Bollywood Industry, her fans and followers are also inspired by her fashion style. In fact, Vaani has been on a roll lately. After winning hearts with her stint in Bell Bottom and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the Befikre actress is now looking forward to the release of Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. And Sanjay Dutt.The film marks first collaboration of Ranbir and Vaani. The actress plays the love interest of Ranbir’s character Sona who is a dancer. In just a short span of time, it’s safe to say that Vaani Kapoor has made her way into all our hearts. Vaani also loves to travel and here are a few pictures that define her travel mood.

Photo Credit : Vaani Kapoor Instagram