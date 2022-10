Samir Sharma

Samir Sharma, who played Shaurya Maheshwari in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, was found dead at the age of 44 at his residence in Malad West, Mumbai on the night of 5 August 2020. The actor was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling at his house in Mumbai's Malad area. He was 44 years old when he breathed his last. The watchman of the society who was strolling at night during his duty hours had seen Sameer's body hanging from the ceiling. He immediately alerted the members of the society. The police were informed and they arrived at the spot. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspected that the late actor ended his life two days ago. The police did not find and recover any suicide note from the spot.