Happy Birthday, Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens turns 33 years old today, and we can't thank her enough for all the iconic roles she blessed us with. Fans who grew up gushing over the High School Musical movies know Vanessa Hudgens as their favourite Gabriella, but fans who are The Princess Switch enthusiasts have lauded her for the variety of characters she portrays in the movies. Vanessa Hudgens has been one of the most celebrated Disney actors of all time, and the audience has never shied away from complimenting her beautiful vocals too. Her acting abilities and vocal skills have always been her fans' favourite topics of conversations and we can't blame them for being obsessed with their favourite star! Hudgens' has made sure to participate more in feel-good movies but her acting abilities have always been challenged through several roles. However, most of her fans have always appreciated the girl-next-door vibes that Hudgens gives through her roles. On the actress' birthday, we take a look at some of those roles:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES