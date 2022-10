Traditional affair

Diwali is here and so is the celebration! After two years of not celebrating the occasion due to the pandemic, everyone is making it extra special this time. On Monday morning, actor Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at his office for Diwali pooja along with his wife Natasha Dalal and other family members. His brother and director Rohit Dhawan was seen with his wife Jaanvi and their kids. Varun and Natasha looked gorgeous in their ethnic outfits. Varun donned a yellow kurta and white pants. While Natasha opted for a sky blue embroidered outfit styled with a mang tika.