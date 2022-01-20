5 Times Varun Dhawan gave us major fitness goals

With sculpted arms, toned legs and washboard abs, Varun Dhawan has been making his fans go crazy ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the movie Student of the Year. He is one of the most physically fit actors and is an inspiration to everyone trying to stay fit and healthy. Here's a look at pictures of Varun Dhawan that prove he is one of the most handsome and fit munda in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Varun Dhawan once revealed that the secret behind his fit body is his intermediate fasting of 14 to 16 hours.
When it comes to the gym and working out, he likes to experiment with his daily routine. Along with strength training and bodyweight, Varun swears by the advantages of pilates.
During his school days, Varun was an athlete and his routine required him to work hard to boost his stamina. He did swimming all through his school years to increase his energy level. The actor believes that performing sports activities is the best for a healthy mind and body.
Varun Dhawan receives his training from the celebrity trainer Prashant Sawant who even trains Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. He gets trained for five days a week and practices weightlifting, martial arts, and heavy-duty cardio interchangeably.
The actor also performs yoga and martial arts in his free time as it is great for holistic growth. However, he skips it on the days when he has a packed schedule.