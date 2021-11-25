Badlapur to Bhediya: Top looks of Varun Dhawan that prove his versatility as an actor

Varun Dhawan is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood who has become an inspiration for millions across the country. Over the years, Varun has played diverse roles to prove his versatility. He started his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director in My Name is Khan and made his Bollywood debut by playing a rich brat in Student of the Year. However, as he went on to play various roles ahead, Varun discovered a distinct style to his every role and left his fans with an impression of his acting style. From Badlapur to Bhediya, here is a round-off of 5 top looks of Varun Dhawan from his movies.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Badlapur changed the game for Varun and established him as a serious actor in the Bollywood film industry. In the movie, Varun Dhawan played the role of a husband who is out to avenge his child and wife's death. Varun's role in the film was dark, merciless, sharp and different from how his fans had seen him before.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Varun was seen playing the role of a railway coolie in his father David Dhawan's film Coolie No. 1. In the film, Varun was seen donning a typical cookie attire teamed up with Kolhapuri chappals.
This time, Varun Dhawan once again played the unique role that no one thought a star like him would ever be able to. The actor played the role of a poor servant at a rich man's store in Connaught Place, Delhi. In the movie, Varun can be seen with a moustache, repeating his clothes in more than one frame.
Kalank was a period drama that did not do well at the Box Office; however, Varun Dhawan managed to impress everyone with his appearance in the film. In the film, Varun can be seen donning Pathani traditional suits. The actor even applied kohl in his eyes and kept his hair long for the character.
Varun Dhawan's upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya is scheduled to be released on 25th November 2022. The poster unveils Varun in a fierce look sporting golden eyes while the midnight blue backdrop extends an eerie effect.