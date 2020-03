1 / 7

Varun Dhawan spotted at dubbing studio

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and well known actors in the industry. Well known for his cute antics and charming good looks, he has been a heartthrob ever since his debut. The actor made a stellar debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year along with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra back in 2012. He delivered over ten consecutive hits after that leading to become one of the most successful actors nationwide. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his whereabouts. From his car stories to him posting stories of his co-stars, his social media is super entertaining. Recently in an Instagram live, the actor shared that the trailer of his upcoming film Coolie No.1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan was supposed to be released on the 2nd April of this year. However, due to the COVID-19, the launch is now delayed. In spite of this, there is no stopping for the actor as he does not miss out on his pending dubbing sessions for the film. Check out his latest pictures as he was spotted at his dubbing studio.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani