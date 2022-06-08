Galat Baat to Rangi Sari: 5 songs where shirtless Varun Dhawan made our heart skip a beat

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan's songs where he goes shirtless

Varun Dhawan is an actor who has been the talk of the town ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year. His dapper looks and impressive active prowess made him an overnight star. In his career of over a decade, Varun has won hearts with his versatility and has never shied away from experimenting with genres and roles. From his lover boy look in Student of The Year to an intense performance in Badlapur, Varun has always been a treat to watch on the big screen. Besides, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has also grabbed attention for his impressive dancing skills. His energy on the dance floor and his outstanding dance moves often make us want to hit the dance floor. This isn’t all. Varun, who has been a fitness enthusiast, is also known for raising the temperature every time he drops his shirt on screen and flaunts his amazing physique. And as the Street Dancer 3D actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo, we bring you five songs wherein Varun's shirtless performances made us skip a heartbeat.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla