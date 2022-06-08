Galat Baat to Rangi Sari: 5 songs where shirtless Varun Dhawan made our heart skip a beat

Varun Dhawan is an actor who has been the talk of the town ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of The Year. His dapper looks and impressive active prowess made him an overnight star. In his career of over a decade, Varun has won hearts with his versatility and has never shied away from experimenting with genres and roles. From his lover boy look in Student of The Year to an intense performance in Badlapur, Varun has always been a treat to watch on the big screen.
Besides, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has also grabbed attention for his impressive dancing skills. His energy on the dance floor and his outstanding dance moves often make us want to hit the dance floor. This isn’t all. Varun, who has been a fitness enthusiast, is also known for raising the temperature every time he drops his shirt on screen and flaunts his amazing physique. And as the Street Dancer 3D actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo, we bring you five songs wherein Varun's shirtless performances made us skip a heartbeat.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Varun was seen sharing the screen with Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri in Main Tera Hero and their chemistry in the song Galat Baat was on point.
Alia and Varun, who made their debut together with Student of The Year, won hearts with their chemistry in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the title track of this 2017 release, Varun was seen wearing a half sleeves jacket without a shirt which left us in awe of his swag.
This emotional song gives the audience goosebumps every time they hear it and Varun’s intense performance on the song was a sheer treat.
Another heart-touching number on the list! Dua Karo from Street Dancer 3D featured Varun expressing his intense with dance as he was in immense regret and guilt.
Varun is set to collaborate with Kiara Advani and their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts. In this recently released song from this Raj Mehta’s directorial, Varun was seen flaunting his perfectly ripped abs.
