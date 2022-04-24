Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Actor's cutest family moments with wifey Natasha, pet Joey, niece Niyara & others

Varun Dhawan is one of most talented actors in the industry currently. His good looks, charm and acting prowess always manage to woo the audience. With his immense talent, he makes sure that a viewer always leaves with a huge smile on their face when they go watch his movies. Apart from his work, Varun Dhawan is a very fun person as well. He is super active on his Instagram where he often shares his life updates, his dapper pictures and also sweet posts with his family. The quirky captions always win our hearts. Varun is a family man through and through and his Instagram posts with his loved ones is a proof of that. Time and again, he shares adorable pictures with his gorgeous wifey Natasha Dalal. Moreover, his pup Joey is the star of his social media and often makes us giggle with his goofy antics. Varun also posts heartfelt with his mother with whom he is very close. Oh, and we forget his pictures with his baby niece Niyara that make us go ‘aww’? Well, here is a roundup of Varun’s cutest pictures with his family members.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January 2021. The two knew each other for a long time. Varun often posts adorable posts with his wifey with even more adorable captions.
Photo Credit : Joseph Hardik Photography
Varun Dhawan's account is literally Joey's fanpage. Varun loves posting Joey's goofy and funny antics on his Instagram. He also loves to pose with his pup and the two make for a very attractive 'father-son' duo.
Varun Dhawan never misses any day - be it his mom's birthday or women's day - that gives him the opportunity to celebrate his mother. He shares a very strong and loving relationship with his mother.
Varun Dhawan is quite close to his bhabhi Jaanvi as well. Jaanvi is his brother Rohit Dhawan's wife. He often shares pictures with her on his social media.
Varun Dhawan loves to bless our eyes and make his feed super cute with pictures with sweet, little niece Niyara. Baby Niyara and uncle Varun are quite close and the duo loves to be with each other.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app