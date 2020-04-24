/
/
/
Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From promotions to pay disparity, 5 times the star took a stand for actresses
Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From promotions to pay disparity, 5 times the star took a stand for actresses
Varun Dhawan has always been one of the most loved actors not only in the industry but also among the audience. On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, read on to find out times when the actor took a stand for his co-stars.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2100 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 24, 2020 09:00 am
1 / 6
Times when Varun Dhawan took a stand for female actors
Varun Dhawan made his on-screen debut eight years back with Student Of The Year co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and went on to become a heartthrob! The actor raised his army of fans with his super adorable and lovable characters in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale to name a few. Varun also explored the thriller genre and took an early risk in his career with Badlapur which turned out to be his most critically acclaimed performance and a hit amongst the audience. The actor further rose to critical acclaim with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October and Sui Dhaaga. He has explored genres of all kinds and will be soon seen as an army officer in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. Apart from this, the actor is also known for his humble and modest nature which makes him super relatable and loved by the audience. Varun Dhawan's social media is altogether another treat for his fans as he never fails to entertain his fans through the medium. Be it his super random car stories, hilarious posts, memes, updates, stylish avatars, workout videos or his endearing selfies, the actor is super candid and true to himself. ABCD 2 star's co-stars also love him and have to say the sweetest things about him. His Sui Dhaaga: Made In India co-star shared in an interview, "He is the nicest guy that I have worked with, there is no doubt about it. He is genuinely respectful towards women." Speaking of which, read on to find out other times when the actor stood up for issues like pay parity, female-centric content and took a stand for female actors on various occasions.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 6
When he persuaded the makers of October
In an interview with Film Companion during Sui Dhaaga, the actor shared how his October co-star and debutant Banita Sandhu wasn't allowed to join the promotions of the film because she 'added nothing'. The actor quoted, "How does that matter? She is the heroine of the film, she is one of the protagonists. She has to be there – she represents the film.” I had to actually say, “I will not come on the show if she doesn’t come.” It actually takes that for them to realise.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 6
The time when Varun took a stand for Katrina on a talk show
At Karan Johar's chat show, when Katrina was asked about her marriage, the Dilwale actor said, "There's nothing wrong in that (Katrina being single). I think Katrina has done so well, she's independently achieved so much and I think as a woman that must be celebrated as well!"
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 6
The pay parity in the industry
Speaking about the female actor's asking for the fees they deserve, Varun cited his co-star Alia Bhatt as an example. The actor revealed in an interview, "Alia’s success also. Raazi has gone to become a big blockbuster. She’s done so well and it’s amazing. But why has it taken the trade till Raazi to understand this that she’s a big star? Badri and Humpty and 2 States and all these films are equally her hits! I’ve always told her, “Increase your price!”
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 6
Varun Dhawan takes a stand for co-star Nora Fatehi
During one of the promotional interviews of Street Dancer 3D, the interviewer mentioned how Nora Fatehi was only famous because of her moves in the songs like Dilbar, Kamariya and O Saki Saki and was perceived a certain way. On this, the actor said, "I think what needs to be appreciated about her is her art. Her dance skills. I will always feel her potential is still untapped and there is a lot to explore about her."
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 6
When he spoke about the contribution of a female actor to a film
"The thing is they (male actors) think, “I am the star and I am on the poster.” For what appeal do you want the actress on the poster, is what they think about. But the actress adds so much value to it – she acts, she has her fan following. I’m saying, think of it on the basic level. That’s such a big bonus! It is going to benefit everyone, it’s going to help the film." The actor mentioned in an interview.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment