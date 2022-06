1 / 5

Janhvi and Varun return from Europe

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have been creating a lot of bawaal over the past few days in Europe where they had gone to shoot for their upcoming movie Bawaal. The stars had been painting the town red with their dance movies and camaraderie and we saw proof of it on social media. Both the stars kept posting pictures and videos from beautiful locales as they seemed to be having a gala time there. Well, today these two have returned in Mumbai and made for a stylish duo at the airport in their casual attire. Check out the pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani