Pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with their pet Joey

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After keeping their relationship away from the public eye for many years, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal finally tied the knot on January 24, 2021. Soon after the wedding, there was an addition to their family of two, which was an adorable little pet dog. Even though, Varun Dhawan was initially struggling to find a name for the pup, he took to his official social media handle to reveal that he has named the puppy, Joey, with a bunch of heartwarming pictures. Both, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have often been spotted with their dearest Joey, taking care of him. Here are pictures of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal with their pet dog Joey, which proves their love for him. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram