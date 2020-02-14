PHOTOS: 5 times Varun Dhawan turned a protective boyfriend for Natasha Dalal and set major boyfriend goals

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan turns protective boyfriend to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's relationship has been one of the strongest bonds ever. The couple became friends in school and started dating. They have been unbreakable ever since and truly define couple goals. Although the rumours of the two dating had been doing rounds for the longest time after Varun made his debut, he chose to remain silent to protect Natasha's privacy. The actor makes sure to take regular breaks from his busy routine to spend quality time with her on vacations. They made their relationship Instagram official on one such instance when Varun posted a picture together from their London vacation. Ever since, the two are often spotted at airports, secret vacations, parties, screenings and Bollywood parties together and they look truly endearing. They have also been snapped together with family at many family functions and we are sure wedding bells are on the way. As we await their wedding confirmations, check out five instances when Varun Dhawan proved he is very protective of his ladylove and set some major boyfriend goals for us.

