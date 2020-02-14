/
PHOTOS: 5 times Varun Dhawan turned a protective boyfriend for Natasha Dalal and set major boyfriend goals
From childhood buddies to couple goals now, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal make the most adorable and perfect couple in B-town. Check out five instances when Varun turned a protective boyfriend and truly left us in awe.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: February 14, 2020 08:46 pm
Varun Dhawan turns protective boyfriend to Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's relationship has been one of the strongest bonds ever. The couple became friends in school and started dating. They have been unbreakable ever since and truly define couple goals. Although the rumours of the two dating had been doing rounds for the longest time after Varun made his debut, he chose to remain silent to protect Natasha's privacy. The actor makes sure to take regular breaks from his busy routine to spend quality time with her on vacations. They made their relationship Instagram official on one such instance when Varun posted a picture together from their London vacation. Ever since, the two are often spotted at airports, secret vacations, parties, screenings and Bollywood parties together and they look truly endearing. They have also been snapped together with family at many family functions and we are sure wedding bells are on the way. As we await their wedding confirmations, check out five instances when Varun Dhawan proved he is very protective of his ladylove and set some major boyfriend goals for us.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Protecting her forever
Varun helps her get through the media and crowd.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Picture perfect
We love how adorable they look together.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Couple goals
They both are truly couple goals and there is no denying that.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Childhood love
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal truly have the most adorable love story.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Always by her side
They are too cute for words.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
