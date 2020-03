1 / 6

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dhawan looks joyful as they enjoy the festive vibe

The festival of Holi has instilled a colourful vibe across the nation and everyone is seen making the most of the festival. Not only the aam aadmi but Bollywood celebrities are also seen enjoying the festival of colours in their own way. Amid these were Bollywood’s adorable couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who too were seen making some beautiful memories on Holi this year. The couple, who is rumoured to be tying the knot soon, were drenched in colours as they were papped playing this festival of colours with a group of kids. In fact, the Street Dancer 3D star even took out time to post with the paparazzi as well as he flaunted his colourful look post the celebrations. The pictures made it evident that Varun and Natasha had a gala time together as they celebrated Holi this year.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani