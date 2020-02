1 / 7

Varun Dhawan steps out in style

Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan was recently spotted in the city. He made his debut with Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year and went on to do delvier consecutive box office successes like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Dilwale, Dishoom, Sui Dhaaga and Badlapur. Varun Dhawan always makes sure to be at his stylish best. Be it his airport look, gym look, red carpet appearances or event appearances. Today was no different as he stepped out in the city in a matching tracksuit. Check out the photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani