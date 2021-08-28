PICS: Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal opts for comfy casuals as she steps out with her pet dog

Star wives are always the talk of the town and often send the paps on photo-clicking spree every time they step out in the city. Earlier this year, Bollywood’s star wives list witnessed a new entry when Varun Dhawan married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds tied the knot in a low key ceremony in Alibaug on January 24 this year. Ever since then, the lady has been the talk of the town and fans have been looking forward to getting a glimpse of Mrs Dhawan.
Interestingly, Varun, who has been quite active on social media, had also been giving a glimpse of their happy times together. Although Natasha prefers keeping a low profile, the lady recently made the heads turn today when she was papped in the city. It was one of the few times that she was clicked sans the Sui Dhaaga: Made in India actor and she did manage to make the heads turn with a comfy style statement.
Here’s a look at Natasha Dalal’s pics as she gets clicked in the city.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Natasha Dalal was clicked today as she stepped out with Varun Dhawan’s beagle Joey.
The lady appears to be a big time dog lover and this was evident by the fact that she was seen hugging Joey as she made her way to the car.
Natasha was seen wearing a comfy outfit as she wore a white coloured t-shirt which she had paired with a black jacket, fawn coloured trousers and brown coloured flats.
She was quite unfazed with the media attention she was getting and didn’t pose for paps while making her way to the car.
Given the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, Natasha made sure to follow the safety protocols and was clicked wearing a mask as she stepped out.