Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan: 10 times B Town celebs PHOTOBOMBED pictures and unleashed their quirky side
As versatile, talented and mature our favourite B Town celebrities are, their inner quirky side often goes unnoticed. Check out instances when they photobombed each other's pictures in the cutest ways.
Mumbai
Updated: March 1, 2020 02:00 pm
1 / 11
B Town celebs PHOTOBOMB each other's pictures
From being really versatile and talented actors, to leaving everyone stunned by their beauty and charm, our favourite B Town celebs are very popular amongst the audience for their on-screen persona. However, most of them are also really fun and often unleash their inner quirky sides at parties, film promotions and other occasions. Having said that, the actors reveal super cool behind the scenes facts, secrets and unknown facts about each other through interviews and social media that are definitely unmissable for a filmy bug. As a few of the celebs are popular for their quirky sides and fun personality, others are no less than that. From photobombing each other's pictures to teasing them and being super energetic at games, it is always a treat to witness the fun off-screen persona of these B Town celebs. From Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor to Salman Khan, check out times when they photobombed their co-stars and friends leaving everyone in splits.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 11
Salman Khan photobombs Katrina Kaif
Throwback to the time Salman Khan photobombed co-star Katrina Kaif on the sets of Bigg Boss as she was cutely posing with a toddler.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
The tables turn
Katrina Kaif cutely photobombed Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai with a 'V' sign. The director of the film Ali Zafar posted this on his social media and captioned it as, "Very#serious @katrinakaif & super focused @beingsalmankhan #behind the sc @tigerzindahai #friday feelings"
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Ever energetic Ranveer Singh
Taking you back to the time the very excited Ranveer Singh expressed his happiness as Tabu surprised the team of Simmba on the film sets and photobombed Rohit Shetty and Tabu's moment.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Cutest little munchkin, AbRam Khan
As Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif strike a classy pose for the picture perfect, SRK's little munchkin AbRam Khan innocently photobombs the picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Coolest father Ajay Devgn
Throwback to Diwali when Kajol and Nysa Devgn looked super elegant and stylish in their outfits while posing for a mother-daughter picture. Ajay Devgn added an element to the picture with his super natural photobomb.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Fun times with Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh have previously worked together in the Sidharth Malhotra co-starrer Ek Villain. They will be seen together in the upcoming film Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and the promotions for the same are in full swing. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh photobombed Shraddha's picture at a promotional event and this is certainly a very adorable click.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
The cutest photobomb ever!
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi Johar photobombs the classic selfie of dad Karan along with her brother Yash Johar.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
The Chacha-Bhatija Jodi
Arjun Kapoor gives a classy and iconic moment as he photobombs Anil Kapoor's posing session during the shoot of Vogue BFF.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 11
Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Team Alia
Alia Bhatt poses for an adorable selfie with her hair stylist and makeup artist but we cannot miss Ranbir Kapoor acing his photography skills in the background.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Street Dancer 3D promotions
Best friends turned co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share the cutest camaraderie.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
