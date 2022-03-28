Shah Rukh Khan to Varun Dhawan: Celebs and their tremendous body transformations

The Bollywood film industry is all about glamour and perfect physiques, which clearly looks appealing to us but compels a lot of hard work for which celebrities work day and night. Certain films demand celebs to undergo drastic physical transformation to fit well with the image of the characters they are playing. Over the years, Bollywood actors have several times undergone quick transformations for their films. Let's take a look at some of the extreme body transformations our favourite actors have undergone for their upcoming movies.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Bollywood's Dabangg Khan is now getting ready for his upcoming movie Tiger 3 and fans can expect to see the actor in a bulky avatar.
Photo Credit : Salman Khan's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan developed a fan frenzy when he shared this shirtless picture of him flaunting his vascular body for his upcoming movie Pathaan.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Bhediya wherein he will be seen in the avatar of a werewolf, treating his fans and followers with his chiselled body.
Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the Hindi remake of the film Vikram Vedha and he will be seen playing the role of a ruthless gangster as Vedha exhibiting his perfect body.
Photo Credit : Hrithik Roshan Instagram
The actor will be next seen in the movies Ganapath and Heropanti 2wherein he will be wooing the audience with his chiselled physique.
Photo Credit : Tiger Shroff's Instagram