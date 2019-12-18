/
/
/
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Street Dancer 3D: Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s most celebrated moments
Varun and Shraddha have been childhood friends, and their bond got stronger eventually. The star actor has always acknowledged that he feels blessed to have a friend like Shraddha by his side always and hopes his bond with her strengthens with time. We bring you the best moments of the stars.
Written By
Aditi Giri
8181 reads
Mumbai
Published: December 18, 2019 06:37 pm
1 / 7
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
The trailer for Street Dancer 3D just dropped in and has already created a buzz among the public. The trailer looks extremely exciting with the scenes of dance moves, with a story revolving around the street dancers. It would be the second time, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor would be sharing the screen space, in this upcoming movie. Their first movie ABCD 2 was a huge success, as it received a lot of love and support from the audience as well as from the film industry.
Street Dancer 3D would be hitting the screens on January 2020. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie would be starring these two personalities along with Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the lead roles. Apart from that, Varun and Shraddha have been childhood friends, and their bond got stronger eventually. The star actor has always acknowledged that he feels blessed to have a friend like Shraddha by his side always and hopes his bond with her strengthens with time. We bring you the best moments of the stars.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Dubai Shoot Diaries
Both the stars look extremely happy as they wrapped up their Dubai shoot.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
One with the cast
Nora Fatehi will also be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in their upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Birthday Post
This birthday post for Shraddha by Varun speaks volumes about their friendship.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Chilling with Mickey Mouse
'Shraddha and me chilling with a certain mouse,' Varun captioned it.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
During ABCD 2 promotions
The star actors look happy as they attended a dance competition.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Dog lovers
Both actors are dog lovers.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment