Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s papped PHOTOS prove their chemistry is on 10 on 10; Take a look

As only a few days for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, here are a few pictures of them clicked by the paparazzi which prove they share a great bond with each other.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Papped pictures of Varun and Natasha

    Papped pictures of Varun and Natasha

    Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24 at Alibaug. They are going to have an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of their family members and closed friends. In 2018, on Karan Johar’s chat show, Varun admitted to be dating Natasha for the first time. He told in a statement, "I am dating her and we are a couple. I plan to marry her." Time and again Varun and Natasha have proved that they are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. However, now a close source to the Dhawan’s has revealed to use that their wedding is going to be a five days affair. A day before leaving for Alibaug, the Coolie No 1 actor’s family will visit bride-to-be Natasha Dalal’s Juhu residence with jewellery, gifts, sweets and a red-coloured saree or lehenga-choli, along with a red chunni. This ceremony is known as chunni chadana, in which the chunni will be placed over the head of the bride-to-be by her to-be mother-in-law. As the D-day of the lovebirds is almost knocking at the door, here are a few pictures of them clicked by the paparazzi which prove their 10/10 chemistry. Check out the pictures below:

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    True love

    True love

    Varun and Natasha look stunning in most of the pictures. Earlier, during an interview with a magazine, Varun’s ladylove Natasha had revealed that they started dating just before she went abroad for studies.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Just believe

    Just believe

    They both believed in each other. On Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, Varun revealed that Natasha had rejected him 3-4 times but he kept pursuing her without giving up. And now years later they are going to take their relations to a next level.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Keeping it secret

    Keeping it secret

    Varun Dhawan refrained from speaking about his relationship with Natasha Dalal for the longest time.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Accompanying love

    Accompanying love

    Natasha can be of seen accompanying the love of her life Varun on different occasions. They look absolutely perfect together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 6
    Family bonds

    Family bonds

    Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Varun said, “She has known my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani