Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s papped PHOTOS prove their chemistry is on 10 on 10; Take a look

Papped pictures of Varun and Natasha

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24 at Alibaug. They are going to have an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of their family members and closed friends. In 2018, on Karan Johar’s chat show, Varun admitted to be dating Natasha for the first time. He told in a statement, "I am dating her and we are a couple. I plan to marry her." Time and again Varun and Natasha have proved that they are one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. However, now a close source to the Dhawan’s has revealed to use that their wedding is going to be a five days affair. A day before leaving for Alibaug, the Coolie No 1 actor’s family will visit bride-to-be Natasha Dalal’s Juhu residence with jewellery, gifts, sweets and a red-coloured saree or lehenga-choli, along with a red chunni. This ceremony is known as chunni chadana, in which the chunni will be placed over the head of the bride-to-be by her to-be mother-in-law. As the D-day of the lovebirds is almost knocking at the door, here are a few pictures of them clicked by the paparazzi which prove their 10/10 chemistry. Check out the pictures below:

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani