/
/
/
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s papped PHOTOS prove their chemistry is on 10 on 10; Take a look
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s papped PHOTOS prove their chemistry is on 10 on 10; Take a look
As only a few days for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding, here are a few pictures of them clicked by the paparazzi which prove they share a great bond with each other.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2954 reads
Mumbai
Published: January 18, 2021 04:16 pm
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6