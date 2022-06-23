Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s post marriage pics are all about love

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love filled pics

Varun Dhawan has been the nation’s heartthrob ever since he made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 release Student of the Year. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and the trio went on to become overnight stars. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for Varun who has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen. Be it in the chocolate boy look or the intense look, a romantic comedy or an action thriller, Varun has managed to do justice to every role he got. Needless to say, Varun enjoys a massive fan following and his swag often makes the ladies go weak in the knees. Apart from his professional, Varun makes the headlines for his personal life as well. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor broke a million hearts when he tied the knot with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. For the uninitiated, Varun and Natasha had been dating for a long time before they took the plunge in January 2021. And as Varun has been quite outspoken about his love life, he has made sure to keep his fans intrigued by sharing beautiful pics with his wife post marriage as well. So, today we bring you some adorable pics of Varun and Natasha which speaks volumes about their love.

Photo Credit : varun dhawan instagram