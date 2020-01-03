Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out

1 / 8

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Time and time again both are snapped at events and parties together. Natasha and Varun haven’t been very open about their relationship, but don’t shy away when the camera focuses on them. Both have known each other since their school days and have been sharing a strong bond back then as well. Varun is indeed in the happiest phase of his life with back-to-back hits and a loving person constantly supporting him. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. On the work front, he is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Apart from that, the lovebirds had recently been on a vacation in Switzerland and have already treated their fans with their pictures on social media. The actor admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. Today, we bring you vacation pictures of the couples which will make your day.

Photo Credit : Instagram