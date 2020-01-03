Home
/
Photos
/
Varun Dhawan
/
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out

The lovebirds had recently been on a vacation in Switzerland and have already treated their fans with their pictures on social media. Today, we bring you vacation pictures of the couples which will make your day.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Time and time again both are snapped at events and parties together. Natasha and Varun haven’t been very open about their relationship, but don’t shy away when the camera focuses on them. Both have known each other since their school days and have been sharing a strong bond back then as well. Varun is indeed in the happiest phase of his life with back-to-back hits and a loving person constantly supporting him. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. On the work front, he is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Apart from that, the lovebirds had recently been on a vacation in Switzerland and have already treated their fans with their pictures on social media. The actor admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. Today, we bring you vacation pictures of the couples which will make your day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Amidst the scenic beauty

    Amidst the scenic beauty

    This picture got revealed from Natasha’s social media when the couple was on a secret vacation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Conquering the mountains

    Conquering the mountains

    The latest vacation picture of the couple is a treat to the eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    One in London

    One in London

    Again a romantic holiday getaway.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Instagram

    Aesthetically pleasing

    Varun and Natasha share a picture amidst the snow-capped mountains.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Bumping into Virushka

    Bumping into Virushka

    While Varun and Natasha were vacationing, they bumped into another adorable star couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Breakfast with the beauty

    Breakfast with the beauty

    The couple were also seen together spending time with Jacqueline Fernandez.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Slaying in colours

    Slaying in colours

    Varun and Natasha were spotted posing in another romantic getaway.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh\'s adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast’s behind the scenes fun moments revealed in THESE photos
Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast’s behind the scenes fun moments revealed in THESE photos
Anita Hassanandani\'s THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out
Anita Hassanandani's THESE saree looks prove she is one hell of a stunner; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas gave THESE expensive gifts to each other; Check them out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas gave THESE expensive gifts to each other; Check them out
PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul\'s adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out
PHOTOS: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's adorable moments are unmissable; Check them out
Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos
Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she dresses to kill in the party outfits; Check out THESE photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement