Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out
The lovebirds had recently been on a vacation in Switzerland and have already treated their fans with their pictures on social media. Today, we bring you vacation pictures of the couples which will make your day.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
Published: January 3, 2020 05:23 pm
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Time and time again both are snapped at events and parties together. Natasha and Varun haven’t been very open about their relationship, but don’t shy away when the camera focuses on them. Both have known each other since their school days and have been sharing a strong bond back then as well. Varun is indeed in the happiest phase of his life with back-to-back hits and a loving person constantly supporting him. Varun admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. On the work front, he is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is all set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. Apart from that, the lovebirds had recently been on a vacation in Switzerland and have already treated their fans with their pictures on social media. The actor admitted being in a relationship with Natasha on Karan Johar’s talk show. Today, we bring you vacation pictures of the couples which will make your day.
Amidst the scenic beauty
This picture got revealed from Natasha’s social media when the couple was on a secret vacation.
Conquering the mountains
The latest vacation picture of the couple is a treat to the eyes.
One in London
Again a romantic holiday getaway.
Aesthetically pleasing
Varun and Natasha share a picture amidst the snow-capped mountains.
Bumping into Virushka
While Varun and Natasha were vacationing, they bumped into another adorable star couple.
Breakfast with the beauty
The couple were also seen together spending time with Jacqueline Fernandez.
Slaying in colours
Varun and Natasha were spotted posing in another romantic getaway.
