1 / 7

Varun Dhawan’s adorable family pictures

Varun Dhawan, born on April 22, 1987, is a popular actor in Bollywood. Despite being the son of filmmaker, David Dhawan the actor has paved his own way into the world of entertainment. Having made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s romantic drama, Student of the Year in 2012, Varun Dhawan has gone ahead to appear in many commercially successful movies becoming a household name. Varun Dhawan was last seen on-screen in his father's directorial, Coolie No 1 where he was cast to play the lead character opposite Sara Ali Khan. Even though the movie was going to have a theatrical release, it had to be released on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. The movie was a huge success as instantly after its release, it became “the most watched movie on OTT in 24 hours”. Fans are now awiting the release of Varun Dhawan’s upcoming comedy drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo that has a huge cast and is expected to have a theatrical release. Despite having a very busy schedule, Varun Dhawan always stays true to his roots and makes sure to spend time with his family. Today, as Varun turns a year older, here are his family pictures that prove Varun Dhawan is a complete family fan. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram