Chachu no 1 Varun and his niece Niyara

Varun Dhawan has been one of the most bankable actors in the industry. The actor has made his place in the industry with consecutive hits since his debut in Student of the Year although his latest film Kalank did not do well at the box office. The actor will be soon seen starring in his upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, Dhawan is a total family man and absolutely adores his brother Rohit Dhawan's daughter Niyara Dhawan. Speaking about his niece, Varun once said in an interview, “I think she has added a lot of joy. After she came into our lives, I realised that coming back [home from work] and playing with her is actually ‘success’. I always think there will be a time when I come home and she’ll think Tata [as she calls him] is ‘uncool’ now.” Let's check out some really heartwarming and adorable pictures of them here.

