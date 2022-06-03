Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani's 5 stunning PICS that prove their JugJugg Jeeyo on-screen pairing is perfect

1 / 6

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

From the trailer to the songs, everything about JugJugg Jeeyo has been grabbing the eyeballs. Raj Mehta’s upcoming directorial JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie is a family drama that revolves around post-marital issues and comes with a great ensemble of the cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Interestingly, JugJugg Jeeyo marks Varun’s first collaboration with Kiara and the two are already making headlines with their sizzling chemistry. Their amazing duo has been appreciated immensely and the audience is just too excited to see the two together. The duo along with Anil and Neetu are leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie. Fans are already shipping Kiara and Varun’s on-screen pairing and there are more than enough reasons for it. A while back, in an interview, Varun revealed that Kiara took care of him when he tested positive for Coronavirus in 2020. Thus, the two share quite a strong bond. JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to hit the screens on June 24 this year and will bring a family drama packed with love and humour.

Photo Credit : Kiara Advani Instagram