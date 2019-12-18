Home
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal to Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora: Check out the B town couples' best 2019 moments

There are many love birds in Bollywood who are loved by their fans. It is indeed delightful to see these star celebrities bask in their romance. Check out these best moments of the Bollywood couples who give their fans major couple goals.
17810 reads Mumbai
    Relationships are important for happiness and well-being. And when you are in love, it means a different world to you. Love in the Bollywood industry has been a much talked about thing. When it comes to expressing this emotion, these Bollywood couples indeed share their romantic moments, which become a part of the limelight. There are many love birds in Bollywood who are loved by their fans. It is indeed delightful to see these star celebrities bask in their romance. Check out these best moments of the Bollywood couples who give their fans major couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora confirmed their relationship. And the couple was seen on a holiday holding hands as they kept us updated through social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Apart from family dinners, in the Umang event, Alia was performing on stage to one of her hit songs from Student of the Year. Ranbir, too, joined her on stage and matched steps with her.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The couple made their relationship official in 2018. Farhan and Shibani always give their fans a peek into their romantic dates and getaways on social media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Last year during Christmas, Gabriella made her relationship with Arjun Rampal official. The couple welcomed their baby boy in July, this year. Arjun and his girlfriend have shared glimpses of their son from time to time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    After his divorce with Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan found love in Italian model Giorgia Andriani. The couple were spotted holding hands at the Mumbai airport as they took off for a romantic holiday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Varun and Natasha have been childhood sweethearts. Their relationship has become stronger with time. Varun had revealed on Koffee with Karan that he plans to marry Natasha.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

ARjun and Ranbir's days are long gone ( at least as solo hero ) in movies. its better they look for alternative roles or careers.

