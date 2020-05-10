Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: From his cute birthday wish to candid moments; Times they set major couple goals

1 / 12

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's impeccable chemistry is hard to miss

From school friends, BFFs to lovers, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have indeed come a long way. They have been unbreakable ever since and truly define couple goals. Although the rumours of the two dating had been doing rounds for the longest time after Varun made his debut, he chose to remain silent to protect Natasha's privacy. The actor makes sure to take regular breaks from his busy routine to spend quality time with her on vacations. They made their relationship Instagram official on one such instance when Varun posted a picture together from their London vacation. Ever since, the two are often spotted at airports, secret vacations, parties, screenings and Bollywood parties together and they look truly endearing. They have also been snapped together with family at many family functions and we are sure wedding bells are on the way. In one of his interviews with a magazine, he opened up about the designer's relation with his family and said, "She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents for ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.” Recently, the star wished his ladylove on Instagram with an endearing wish that brought a storm on the internet as '#NatashaDalal & #VarunDhawan' trended on Twitter. Adorably known as 'Varsha' by fans, the couple's wedding is highly anticipated and the fans cannot wait to see the couple as bride and groom! As we await their D-Day, here are times the duo set major couple goals which made us impatient for their wedding.

Photo Credit : Instagram