Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: From his cute birthday wish to candid moments; Times they set major couple goals
From buddies to one of the most loved couples in B-town, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal share a truly lovable journey and set major couple goals. Here are times when the fans could not get enough of their adorable PDA.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Updated: May 10, 2020 04:30 pm
1 / 12
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's impeccable chemistry is hard to miss
From school friends, BFFs to lovers, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have indeed come a long way. They have been unbreakable ever since and truly define couple goals. Although the rumours of the two dating had been doing rounds for the longest time after Varun made his debut, he chose to remain silent to protect Natasha's privacy. The actor makes sure to take regular breaks from his busy routine to spend quality time with her on vacations. They made their relationship Instagram official on one such instance when Varun posted a picture together from their London vacation. Ever since, the two are often spotted at airports, secret vacations, parties, screenings and Bollywood parties together and they look truly endearing. They have also been snapped together with family at many family functions and we are sure wedding bells are on the way. In one of his interviews with a magazine, he opened up about the designer's relation with his family and said, "She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents for ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.” Recently, the star wished his ladylove on Instagram with an endearing wish that brought a storm on the internet as '#NatashaDalal & #VarunDhawan' trended on Twitter. Adorably known as 'Varsha' by fans, the couple's wedding is highly anticipated and the fans cannot wait to see the couple as bride and groom! As we await their D-Day, here are times the duo set major couple goals which made us impatient for their wedding.
2 / 12
Making his love familiar with the paparazzi
It is a known fact that Varun Dhawan is a paparazzi favourite and never fails to strike a pose for the camera. On many occasions, the Badlapur star has often guided his ladylove Natasha on posing for the paparazzi in the most endearing ways.
3 / 12
Varsha setting major style goals for couples
Varun & Natasha have often made appearances at wedding receptions and movie screenings in their most stylish avatars. On one such instance, the couple looked every bit regal as they stunned and slain in black!
4 / 12
The Dhawan family approves
Natasha is a part of almost all his family occasions and festival gatherings. Be it Holi, Diwali or a reception. Nats is often seen with the family and that shows how Dhawan family have given Varun their nod of approval!
5 / 12
The protective boyfriend
Since Natasha is not from the industry, Varun has always made sure he keeps her privacy and integrity protected. In an interview with CNN News18, Varun said Natasha gets uncomfortable with the constant attention as she's a normal girl.' It's my job to protect her,' he said. Even when the couple is spotted together, he brings out his inner protective side and that makes them even more adorable!
6 / 12
Forever together
The couple has been together for over ten years now. They have been together through all the thick and thin. Varun and Natasha continue to prove that they are truly meant for each other.
7 / 12
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star's social media PDA for Nata is unmissable
Coolie No 1 star often posts lovable moments with his girlfriend Natasha. His captions for his ladylove are beyond adorable and makes his fans' hearts swoon.
8 / 12
He never shies away from portraying his love for her
Varun Dhawan is often asked about his relationship with girlfriend and his responses are worth your attention. On Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Varun confirmed dating Natasha. He said, "We are a couple. I plan to marry her." He further added that they are in no hurry to tie the knot.
9 / 12
Varun Dhawan's 33rd birthday
The popular actor celebrated his 33rd birthday amid lockdown on 24th April. He took to Instagram and celebrated it with his fans with an Instagram live. During his live, there was a quirky moment when Natasha commented on his live while she was sitting right in front of him and the actor blushed as he said, "Natasha, I'll talk to you later." His director friend Shashank Khaitan also shared an Instagram story f a video call wishing the actor which witnessed Natasha by his side on his special day! Aren't they beyond adorable?
10 / 12
Natasha Dalal's birthday
Recently, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to wish the love of his life on her special occasion. He captioned his birthday post as, "Happy Birthday Nata, I choose you over UFC." His caption caught all the fans' attention! If you are a true Varun Dhawan fan, you surely know about the actor's endless love for the Ultimate Fighting Championship tournament and so his caption spoke volumes of his immense love for his favourite lady!
11 / 12
The Quarantine special birthday wish
Not only an adorable post but Natasha Dalal's friends including her favourite boy Varun, made the quarantine special birthday collage wish to make her isolation birthday special. How sweet!
12 / 12
Going away on the most romantic vacations
Despite his busy schedule, the heartthrob makes sure to spend quality time with Natasha and take off on romantic getaways. One of their most recent vacations was in Switzerland! The couple brought in the new year amidst the mountains in the most dreamy way possible! They also met the star couple Virat and Anushka aka Virushka there.
