Varun Dhawan shares an amazing bond with co stars Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia & others; Here's Proof
No doubt, Varun shares an amazing equation with his co-stars, as most of the celebs have also acknowledged that he is one amazing person to work with. We bring you some of the best memories captured of Varun with his co-stars.
Aditi Giri
Mumbai
Updated: January 14, 2020 03:34 pm
Varun Dhawan shares an amazing bond with co stars
A good looking, charming, a versatile actor and an incredibly amazing dancer that’s Varun Dhawan for us. Indeed, Varun has created a niche for himself in the industry with some amazing movies and chartbuster numbers. Movies like October proved lucky for the superstar, as we got to learn about a different character portrayed by him, which was loved by the fans, whereas movies like Dishoom and ABCD 2 made us appreciate his action stunts and dance moves. Varun who started his career along with Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra in their debut movie ‘Student of The Year’ has indeed come a long way. He is loved, appreciated and called as the present generation’s heartthrob. Whenever we’ve seen Varun on the screen, there’s never a dull moment. He is always full of energy and gives his best performance with enthusiasm and positivity. His upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D has already created a buzz among his fans, as the star would be seen sharing screen space with Nora Fatehi, besides Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva. Meanwhile, the makers of an upcoming movie ‘Mr. Lele’ just dropped the poster featuring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. On the work front, Varun would also be seen beside Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming movie Coolie No.1, which would be hitting the screens in May 2020. Varun shares an amazing equation with all his co-stars. Check it out.
Childhood friends
We’ve always loved Varun and Shraddha on-screen, and these two stars have been childhood friends and have a great bonding.
Indeed (Cool)ie No. 1
Varun would be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan, and we can’t wait to appreciate their on-screen chemistry.
One with the gorgeous dancer
Varun, Shraddha and Nora would be seen together for an upcoming dance film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ directed by Remo D’Souza.
Ishq Wala Love to Badrinath ki Dulhania
Varun and Alia’s on-screen chemistry with movies like Badrinath ki Dulhania to Kalank, has always been promising. Both the stars share a great friendship.
Oonchi Hain Building
Varun working with Tapsee and Jacqueline gave us enough reasons to watch one of the best hilarious commercial movies ‘Judwaa 2’.
