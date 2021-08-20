Varun Dhawan: Times the Bollywood’s ‘chocolate boy’ caught the eye of netizens with his social media posts

6 hours ago  |  8.3K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Varun Dhawan’s social media posts creating a buzz amongst the netizens

    Varun Dhawan’s social media posts creating a buzz amongst the netizens

    Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and talented actors amongst the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and has gone ahead to give some of the most critically acclaimed performances on-screen like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga, Street Dancer 3 and many more. Along with being praised for his work on-screen, Varun Dhawan has also often made it to the headlines for creating a buzz on the internet by sharing goofy and informative posts. Here are times Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire with his social media posts. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Love for children

    Love for children

    Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself posing with an adorable baby from Arunachal Pradesh where the actor was shooting for his upcoming movie.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Resume shooting, mask on

    Resume shooting, mask on

    Varun Dhawan’s selfie with Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star, Kiara Advani in similar face masks while revealing that they have resumed shooting for it made news instantly.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Feelings for Coronavirus

    Feelings for Coronavirus

    Varun Dhawan shared a beeped video of him abusing the Coronavirus and cursing the deadly disease, which went viral and fans related to it the most.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Theatres remaining shut

    Theatres remaining shut

    As the Maharashtra Government decided to open up restaurants and shops, Varun Dhawan shared a story asking why are theatres shut.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Announcing his marriage

    Announcing his marriage

    Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s wedding picture set the internet on fire as fans were left awestruck.

    Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram