Varun Dhawan: Times the Bollywood’s ‘chocolate boy’ caught the eye of netizens with his social media posts

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and talented actors amongst the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and has gone ahead to give some of the most critically acclaimed performances on-screen like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga, Street Dancer 3 and many more. Along with being praised for his work on-screen, Varun Dhawan has also often made it to the headlines for creating a buzz on the internet by sharing goofy and informative posts. Here are times Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire with his social media posts. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself posing with an adorable baby from Arunachal Pradesh where the actor was shooting for his upcoming movie.
Varun Dhawan’s selfie with Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star, Kiara Advani in similar face masks while revealing that they have resumed shooting for it made news instantly.
Varun Dhawan shared a beeped video of him abusing the Coronavirus and cursing the deadly disease, which went viral and fans related to it the most.
As the Maharashtra Government decided to open up restaurants and shops, Varun Dhawan shared a story asking why are theatres shut.
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s wedding picture set the internet on fire as fans were left awestruck.