Varun Dhawan: Times the Bollywood’s ‘chocolate boy’ caught the eye of netizens with his social media posts

Varun Dhawan’s social media posts creating a buzz amongst the netizens

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular and talented actors amongst the new generation of actors in the Bollywood industry. He made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year and has gone ahead to give some of the most critically acclaimed performances on-screen like Badlapur, October, Sui Dhaaga, Street Dancer 3 and many more. Along with being praised for his work on-screen, Varun Dhawan has also often made it to the headlines for creating a buzz on the internet by sharing goofy and informative posts. Here are times Varun Dhawan set the internet on fire with his social media posts. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan Instagram