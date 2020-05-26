Varun Dhawan's home: Here's a sneak peek into Coolie No 1 star's aesthetically pleasing apartment

1 / 16

Inside Varun Dhawan's Juhu apartment

Varun Dhawan made his on-screen debut eight years back with Student Of The Year co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and went on to become a heartthrob! The actor raised his army of fans with his super adorable and lovable characters in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale to name a few. Varun also explored the thriller genre and took an early risk in his career with Badlapur which turned out to be his most critically acclaimed performance and a hit amongst the audience. The actor further rose to critical acclaim with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October and Sui Dhaaga. He has explored genres of all kinds and will be soon seen as an army officer in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. The actor resides in a sprawling Juhu apartment that he bought in 2017 in the same building as his parents. It is everything one can expect from a young star's well-done home. A mini-gym is a must for the fit star, and the bedroom has its walk-in closet. For a peek at his bedroom, one only has to look at the pictures Dhawan often posts from the space that is decked out in the classic hues and accented with a plush sofa, rugs and built-in walk cabinets. It boasts a plush and well-lit living room, a fully functional gym and multiple bedrooms that are bathed in elegant, monochromatic hues. The house is beautifully done by his mom Laali Dhawan. Recently Varun Dhawan posted a string of Instagram videos of himself in his gym and living room. The latter is replete with a pristine white high-back sofa-set, a particularly large black dining table, contemporary furnishings, a pop-culturally driven photo wall and funky light fixtures in the background. Check out photos of the star's aesthetic abode!

Photo Credit : Instagram