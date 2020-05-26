/
Varun Dhawan's home: Here's a sneak peek into Coolie No 1 star's aesthetically pleasing apartment
Coolie No. 1 star Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Back in 2017, the star bought a new apartment in the same society as his parents and his mom Laali Dhawan did the interiors. Have a look at the aesthetic abode of the star.
Written By
Ekta Varma
5792 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 26, 2020 08:25 pm
1 / 16
Inside Varun Dhawan's Juhu apartment
Varun Dhawan made his on-screen debut eight years back with Student Of The Year co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and went on to become a heartthrob! The actor raised his army of fans with his super adorable and lovable characters in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale to name a few. Varun also explored the thriller genre and took an early risk in his career with Badlapur which turned out to be his most critically acclaimed performance and a hit amongst the audience. The actor further rose to critical acclaim with films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, October and Sui Dhaaga. He has explored genres of all kinds and will be soon seen as an army officer in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. The actor resides in a sprawling Juhu apartment that he bought in 2017 in the same building as his parents. It is everything one can expect from a young star's well-done home. A mini-gym is a must for the fit star, and the bedroom has its walk-in closet. For a peek at his bedroom, one only has to look at the pictures Dhawan often posts from the space that is decked out in the classic hues and accented with a plush sofa, rugs and built-in walk cabinets. It boasts a plush and well-lit living room, a fully functional gym and multiple bedrooms that are bathed in elegant, monochromatic hues. The house is beautifully done by his mom Laali Dhawan. Recently Varun Dhawan posted a string of Instagram videos of himself in his gym and living room. The latter is replete with a pristine white high-back sofa-set, a particularly large black dining table, contemporary furnishings, a pop-culturally driven photo wall and funky light fixtures in the background. Check out photos of the star's aesthetic abode!
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 16
Spacious rooms
The actor's house has some specious areas for his in-house yoga sessions.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 16
The kitchen with a homely vibe
His kitchen is the dream for every person who loves to cook with subtle interiors.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 16
Amazing blue and white aesthetics
The star believes in spacious rooms and his living room has a great blue cabinet along with blue fancy chairs.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 16
A glimpse into his bathroom
Here's a sneak peek into the actor's bathroom at his apartment.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 16
A fine sneak peek into his living room
Badlapur actor's home is a dream for every aesthetics lover!
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 16
For those family gatherings
Varun has a great sitting area to have conversations with family and spend that quality time!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 16
Huge windows to enjoy the golden hour
For those perfect golden hour sun-kissed photos.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 16
The actor's bedroom
Here's a glimpse into the star's bedroom in his apartment.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 16
Aesthetically pleasing
This space is truly a dream and apt space for everyone who loves photoshoots!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 16
Quarantine mood
If you cannot go out amid lockdown, one can turn indoor tables to pool tables and enjoy!
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 16
Personalised touches
As Varun poses with a personalised towel with his movie Sui Dhaaga's poster imprinted on it, the wall clock and 'V' behind steals the show.
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 16
Home is where friends are
Throwback to Varun's house warming party when he posed with his friends and ladylove Natasha Dalal on his '#newbed'
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 16
Dark interiors
The actor's house also has a wonderful space for his formal meetings and workspace with brown interiors.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 16
Fitness motivation
Here's a sneak peek into the fitness lover's in-house gym.
Photo Credit : Instagram
16 / 16
A full view of the painting
Varun Dhawan gives fitness motivation as his gym has a painting of 'Your only limit is you."
Photo Credit : Instagram
