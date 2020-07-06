When Varun Dhawan teamed up his BTS member Jin inspired outfit with Dior sneakers at an award show; See Photos

1 / 8

Check out the price of these sneakers donned by the star

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and is known for being an entertainer. He stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 and went on to deliver a chain of hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Dilwale and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The star was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor. He has explored genres of all kinds and will be essaying the role of an army officer in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. Apart from this, the actor is also known for his humble and modest nature which makes him super relatable and loved by the audience. The actor is extremely stylish and never fails to experiment with his fashion choices. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor's stylist Nikita Jaisinghani revealed, "I’ve never heard Varun Dhawan say no to anything. The outfit needs to vibe with his mood on that particular day. If you catch him in that hour then you'll be good," When asked about the meaning of style to him, the star revealed in an interview, "Individuality is very important for me. So I think every individual should wear his personality. I am a bit moody, so you will see the way I dress changes according to my mood. One day I will feel like wearing formals and will wear them randomly even if my co-stars are dressed casually. I’m a bit random like that." Here's a treat for all the Desimys who love the Sui Dhaaga actor as much as they love Jin. We take you back in time when Varun Dhawan took the internet by storm and donned a super 'quirky and different' outfit to the red carpet of an awards show in 2019. While all his fans and the audience kept wondering about his choice of outfit, Desi ARMY members decoded it right away and revealed that the heartthrob's style is inspired by BTS' Jin aka 'Worldwide Handsome' who wore it at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards FANS' CHOICE in Japan. The Kalank actor, dressed in Dior from head to toe with a relaxed double-breasted suit and trousers, went for an equal luxe pair of kicks from the same brand - the latest SS19 Dior B22 in a cool grey, blue and pink colourway. The Dior sneakers, which are from Kim Jones' first collection as artistic director for the brand, were part of the Dior SS19 presentation and take after a clean silhouette giving a welcome break to the chunky sneaker trend. Check out the actor's photos in his swanky avatar and find out the cost of the luxurious pair of shoes right here!

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani