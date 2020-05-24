/
When Varun Dhawan wore an outfit inspired by BTS' Jin & Desimys wondered if he stans 'Worldwide Handsome'
Fashion crossovers across the world are really popular. We came across one of the most exciting crossovers that took the internet by storm and left the Desi ARMY in awe. Check out photos of the time Varun Dhawan donned an outfit inspired by BTS' Jin aka 'Worldwide Handsome.'
Ekta Varma
Updated: May 24, 2020 11:00 am
The One where Varun Dhawan donned an outfit inspired by BTS' Jin
Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood and is known for being an entertainer. On the other hand, Bangtan Boys' member Jin aka 'Worldwide Handsome' is another head-turner and charms his fans with his talent and good looks. Both of them have undeniably redefined talent, versatility and style. Talking about Varun Dhawan, he stepped into Bollywood with Karan Johar's directorial Student Of The Year in 2012 and went on to deliver a chain of hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD2, Dilwale and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The star was last seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor. He has explored genres of all kinds and will be essaying the role of an army officer in Arun Khetarpal's biopic, Sriram Raghavan directorial Ekkis. Apart from this, the actor is also known for his humble and modest nature which makes him super relatable and loved by the audience. On the other hand, Jin is the eldest member amongst the Bangtan Boys. The members love his fun-loving and hardworking side. Jin's dad jokes always lighten the mood of BTS members. He loves his dose of selcas and is also one of the most fashionable members out of all. Speaking of which, ever imagined a crossover between the worlds of Bollywood and K Pop? Here's a treat for all the Desimys who love the Sui Dhaaga actor as much as they love Jin. We take you back in time when Varun Dhawan took the internet by storm and donned a super 'quirky and different' outfit to the red carpet of an awards show in 2019. While all his fans and the audience kept wondering about his choice of outfit, Desi ARMY members decoded it right away and revealed that the heartthrob's style is inspired by BTS' Jin aka 'Worldwide Handsome' who wore it at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards FANS' CHOICE in Japan. This look surely broke the internet and left the fashion world talking. Have a look at the photos of one of the best crossovers ever!
Striking a killer pose
Varun Dhawan looks dapper as usual as he strikes a pose for the paparazzi.
Making hearts skip a beat
Aren't you completely in love with Jin aka Worldwide Handsome's drop-dead charming looks too?
Only if looks could kill
Kalank actor raises the temperature with ease with this easy-breezy pose.
The Bangtan Boys' up the style quotient
BTS' diverse fashion senses are remarkable.
What are you looking at handsome?
Isn't he cutest of all?
Such a perfect candid click!
Jin and his team members captured in an endearing candid click.
Do you think Varun is a Desimy too?
His Jin inspired look has left the desi ARMY wondering if Varun stans BTS and Jin too?
Squad goals
Which BTS member is your style twin?
