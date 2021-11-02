Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar, Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: B Town jodis celebrating first Diwali post marriage

1 / 4

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private affair this year in January. The couple has been quite low key ever since and VD's wife Natasha is generally away from the limelight. Recently the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together as a married couple and the pictures took social media by storm. Now, it is time for their first Diwali celebration. We bet the fans are eagerly waiting for their Diwali celebration pics.

Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan/Instagram