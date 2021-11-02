Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar, Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal: B Town jodis celebrating first Diwali post marriage

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private affair this year in January. The couple has been quite low key ever since and VD's wife Natasha is generally away from the limelight. Recently the couple celebrated their first Karwa Chauth together as a married couple and the pictures took social media by storm. Now, it is time for their first Diwali celebration. We bet the fans are eagerly waiting for their Diwali celebration pics.
Photo Credit : Varun Dhawan/Instagram
This Diwali will be quite special for special for actress Dia Mirza as she would be celebrating it with two new people in her life. First her hubby Vaibhav Rekhi whom she tied the knot with this year and second her baby boy Avyaan.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza/Instagram
Yami Gautam too recently tied the knot with her director-producer boyfriend Aditya Dhar and pleasantly surprised all her fans. Her wedding pictures created quite a stir on the social media. The actress recently celebrated her first Karwa Chauth this year and the celebration pictures had gone viral. Now it is time for her first Diwali celebration and we are sure that those pictures are going to be beautiful too.
Photo Credit : Yami Gautam/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor's wedding was one of the biggest weddings of the year. The entire Kapoor family seemed to be in a happy zone for the wedding. Well, Rhea Kapoor would be celebrating her first Diwali with Karan Boolani too.
Photo Credit : Rhea Kapoor/Instagram