1 / 7

Star couples celebrating their first Holi as a married couple

The Indian entertainment industry, just like any other industry in the world faced many problems in 2020. Not only regarding its on-screen releases but even when it comes to the real-life romances. The end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 witnessed many Indian celebrity weddings. Even though these weddings could not be held on a very large scale, the couple getting married had all of their family and close friends with them by their side on the most important day of their lives. As the Holi is coming around, these newlywed couples are very excited to celebrate them with their partners. The festival of colours and love, Holi will be celebrated on March 28, 2021. Here are some of the very popular couples from the Indian entertainment industry that will be celebrating their first Holi together post their wedding. Read ahead to take a look at these Indian celebrity couples.

Photo Credit : Instagram