5 Highly educated actors of Bollywood

While we live in a world where actors are assumed to be just pretty faces and perfect, they also have special talents and knowledge outside showbiz. A lot of Bollywood celebs had education as an important part of their lives. Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who pursued excellent educational qualifications before they began their careers in Bollywood.
Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Bollywood's Big B was born in 1942 to a great Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor completed his schooling at the Jnana Pramodhini Boys High School, Allahabad, and later enrolled in Sherwood College, Nainital. He even holds a graduation degree in BSc from Kirori Mal College, New Delhi.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
The diva has made a significant mark in Bollywood with her versatile roles and great performances in films like Thappad, Pink, Manmarziyaan, and many more. She did her graduation in Computer Engineering and worked as a software professional before taking an entry into Bollywood.
Photo Credit : tejInder singh khamkha/Taapsee Pannu Instagram
The actor comes from a mixed family background as his father is Syrian Christian and his mother is Parsi. John started his Bollywood career from modelling, he received his primary education from Bombay Scottish School, Maharashtra and then did his MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.
Photo Credit : John Abraham's Instagram
The actress started her acting career with the film Ladies VS Ricky Bahl in the year 2011. Parineeti holds a triple honours degree in economics, finance and business from Manchester Business School in England.
Photo Credit : Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
When we speak of exceptional acting skills, young talent, and good looks, this actor is on top of the list. Apart from all that, Vicky Kaushal holds an engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunications. The actor refused a good job offer after his graduation and went on to pursue his career in Bollywood.