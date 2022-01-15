5 Highly educated actors of Bollywood

1 / 6

Highly educated Bollywood celebs

While we live in a world where actors are assumed to be just pretty faces and perfect, they also have special talents and knowledge outside showbiz. A lot of Bollywood celebs had education as an important part of their lives. Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who pursued excellent educational qualifications before they began their careers in Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Vicky Kaushal's Instagram